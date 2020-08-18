CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. classes begin Aug. 26, Sept. 1, 12, 16, 25, Oct. 1, 7, 13, 17, 23 and 29, Nov. 4, 10 and 14 at FCC, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Heartsaver CPR/AED for the Layperson — begins 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, Oct. 9 and Dec. 5, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Ideal for those with little or no medical training. $77. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12, Nov. 7, 18 or Dec. 15; 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe St., Frederick. $85. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
MISCELLANY
Komen Maryland Promise Virtual Ride — Participants can log cycling miles any time through Aug. 23 and set their own riding course, on your own. $35 registration fee. http://maryland.info-komen.org.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Railroad Square, Brunswick
• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
• 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick
• noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St.
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frederick Health Hospital, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick. No symptoms required.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Aug. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m. Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Aug. 20 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Damascus UMC, 9700 New Church St., Damascus
Aug. 25 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frederick Health Hospital, 400 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Aug. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
Aug. 26 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Aug. 27 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick
Aug. 28 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 171, 10201 Lewis Drive, Damascus
Aug. 29 — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion, 18 S. Maple Ave., Brunswick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, Frederick. 301-694-3100, 301-807-3274 or https://alz.org.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
Evening Grief Support Group — 5 to 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday of the month, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. Ongoing support for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. 240-566-3030.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Brain and Balance Center, Baker Rehab Group, 197 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite B, Frederick. Hosted by Baker Rehab Group. Monthly topics hosted by members, and occasional speakers are scheduled. A therapist will be available to facilitate. Free. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
