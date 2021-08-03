CLASSES/SEMINARS
Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 10, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. www.loewvineyards.net/events.
MISCELLANY
Back to School Vaccination Clinic — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Hood College, Whitaker Campus Center, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick. Free, walk-ins welcome. J&J one-dose vaccination. Masks are required. 301-600-7900 (301-600-7905 for Spanish) to make an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3, St. John’s Evangelist, 118 E. Second St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 10, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Aug. 12 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church — Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
Aug. 16 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main St., Smithsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.