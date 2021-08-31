CLASSES/SEMINARS
Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 10, and Oct. 1, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Sept. 4, Oct. 2, at Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Sept. 5 and Oct. 3, at Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 per person. All ages. Ice cream included. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
MISCELLANY
Camp Jamie Grief Camp for Children and Adolescents — one-day camp Sept. 25 for ages 6 to 14, Frederick Health Village, Frederick. Talk about their feelings, learn coping skills, expressive and experiential activities. Free, space is limited and pre-registration is required. 240-566-3030 or frederickhealthhospice.org.
Back to School Childhood Immunizations for Frederick County Residents — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. By appointment only. For appointments or more information, call 301-600-3112, TTY 800-735-2258.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 7, 21, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com for more information.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Aug. 31 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
Sept. 2 and 3 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Sept. 9 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Sept. 10 — 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Nov. 18, Frederick Health Toll House, Care Clinic Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Open to Type 1 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults patients. RSVP required, interpreters available with advance notice. tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-549-2053 or espear@frederick.health.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203, ostomyfasg@gmail.com or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar or community@newspost.com. Items must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.