Editor’s Note: Please check with the sponsoring organization to confirm the event is still scheduled to take place.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
Mindfulness & Insight Practice Group Via Zoom — 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Frederick Meditation Center. Suggested donation $5 to $20 per session. https://frederickmeditation.com.
Mindfulness Meditation Group Via Zoom — 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Frederick Meditation Center. By donation. 240-446-3030 or www.frederickmeditation.com.
MISCELLANY
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Railroad Square, Brunswick
• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
• noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — By appointment only. Call 301-663-1203 and leave a message. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Aug. 5 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Aug. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Attaboy Barrel House, 24 S. Wisner St., Frederick
Aug. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Aug. 13 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9201 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
Evening Grief Support Group — 5 to 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday of the month, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. Ongoing support for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. 240-566-3030.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.