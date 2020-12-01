CLASSES/SEMINARS
Overdose Response/Naloxone Training (Virtual) — 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 9, 11, 18. Learn about types of opioids, how to recognize, respond and prevent an overdose, how to administer Naloxone/Narcan, resources. jharrison1@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-3274 to register.
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” Dec. 9, and “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Diabetic Eating Virtual Class — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, hosted by Carroll County Public Libraries with Weis dietician Taylor Simpson. Registration required. Free. https://ccpl.librarymarket.com/events/diabetic-eating.
Pythias A. and Virginia I. Jones African American Community Forum on Memory Loss — 10 a.m. Dec. 5, online. 90-minute webinars, different topics and speakers each webinar on Alzheimer’s support services and resources. Register by calling 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900 or online at bit.ly/AAForum110720.
Heartsaver CPR/AED for the Layperson — begins 9 a.m. Dec. 5, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. For those with little or no medical training. Develop skills needed to recognize cardiac arrest and choking, quickly getting emergency help and assisting a person until advanced care arrives to take over. $77. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Dec. 8. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course for healthcare professionals. Pre-register. $85 per class. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, by appointment only, no walk-ins, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
Jingle Bell Run — on your own, any time, any place, Dec. 11-13, benefits the Arthritis Foundation. $35. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y48xje4n. 804-495-8643.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26 and 31, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick, through Nov. 30.
— noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 15 and 29, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 25, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 13, St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Dec. 1 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Dec. 3 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
