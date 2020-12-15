CLASSES/SEMINARS
Overdose Response/Naloxone Training (Virtual) — 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Learn about types of opioids, how to recognize, respond and prevent an overdose, how to administer Naloxone/Narcan, resources. jharrison1@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-3274 to register.
Fresh Conversations Virtual Session — “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, by appointment only, no walk-ins, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
Frederick Health Family Flu Shots — 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16, 194 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite A, Frederick. For adults and children. Walk-in, no appointments needed. 240-215-6310.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, or ostomate emergencies, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Dec. 16 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frederick Elks Lodge, 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Dec. 21 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Dec. 21 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, N. Main St, Smithsburg
Dec. 22 — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fort Ritchie, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Dec. 23 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Dr., Frederick
Dec. 30 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month at Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
