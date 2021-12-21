MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish. Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 5-11 years old:
— 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 27, 29 and 30, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required.
— 2 to 5 p.m., Jan. 8, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required.
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 21, 28, Emmitsburg Senior Center, 300A S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. No appointment necessary, in partnership with Md. National Guard
— 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 22 and 23, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 23, Religious Coalition, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 23 and 30, Brunswick Park Building, 665 E. Potomac St., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29, Lucas Village, 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Frederick.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Dec. 21 — 1 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Dec. 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Dec. 23 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge #371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12 Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
