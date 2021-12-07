CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — Dec. 10 and 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Testing — 8 a.m. to noon daily with a test order from your health care provider only, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick. If you need an order, call 240-316-4970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, in advance of your test.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish. Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 5-11 years old:
— 2 to 5 p.m., Dec. 11 and 18, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required.
For ages 12 and older:
— 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 8, 9, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 11, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7, no appointment necessary. Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Religious Coalition, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 9, Brunswick Park Building, 665 E. Potomac St., Brunswick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Thurmont Municipal Building, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
Unity in Frederick's Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman's Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Dec. 7 — noon to 6 p.m., Liberty Mountain Resort, Alpine Lodge, 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, Pa.
Dec. 10 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Mount Nebo UMC, 134 S. Main St., Boonsboro
Dec. 11 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurmont UMC, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
Dec. 17 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Dec. 17 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. 12-step meeting. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information or leave a message.
