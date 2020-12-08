CLASSES/SEMINARS
Overdose Response/Naloxone Training (Virtual) — 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 11, 18. Learn about types of opioids, how to recognize, respond and prevent an overdose, how to administer Naloxone/Narcan, resources. jharrison1@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-3274 to register.
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” Dec. 9 and “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe St., Frederick. $85. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, by appointment only, no walk-ins, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342.
Frederick Health Family Flu Shots — 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 194 TJ Drive, Suite A, Frederick. Walk-in, no appointments needed. 240-215-6310.
Jingle Bell Run — on your own, any time, any place, Dec. 11-13, benefits the Arthritis Foundation. $35. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y48xje4n. 804-495-8643.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot, West Patrick St., Frederick
— 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17, 24 and 31, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19, 26 and 31, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 29, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 25, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 13, St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, or ostomate emergencies, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
