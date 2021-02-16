MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov
n 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
n 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
n 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Railroad Square, Brunswick
n 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
n 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
n noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
n Feb. 16 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
n Feb. 17 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
n Feb. 19 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
n Feb. 20 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Leaders Save Lives — Maverick Durant at American Legion Post 171, 10201 Lewis Drive, Damascus
n Feb. 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
n Feb. 22 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
n Feb. 24 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
n Feb. 25 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
n Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick
n Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Overeaters Anonymous — meeting virtually. Recovery from compulsive overeating. Call/text 301-732-7017 or visit www.oa.org.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
