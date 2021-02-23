MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:0901
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. March 5, 19, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, March 11, 25, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— noon to 2 p.m. March 9, 23, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Feb. 24 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Feb. 25 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick
Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
March 3 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
March 4 and 5 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Overeaters Anonymous — meeting virtually. Recovery from compulsive overeating. Call/text 301-732-7017 or visit www.oa.org.
