MISCELLANY
COVID-19 Vaccine Information Forum for Frederick County Families — 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13. Hosted by the Frederick County Health Care Coalition. Registration is free but required: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0tf-2pqjorHtajKiofqnJ0BNKBAq8ZbKkJ.
Frederick County Health Care Coalition Virtual Open Session — 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19, must register by Jan. 12 at bit.ly/32FMJql. To share recent findings in five key areas from its yearlong data gathering process and will gather the public’s ideas for building better community health. Questions? Contact Malcolm Furgol at mfurgol@frederick.health or 240-739-2897.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 5-11 years old:
— 4 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14 (rescheduled from Jan. 7), Woodsboro Elementary School, 101 Liberty Road, Woodsboro, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14, (rescheduled from Jan. 7), Parkway Elementary School, 300 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
For ages 12 and older:
— 3 to 7 p.m., Jan. 12, 13, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 14, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 15, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 12, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 13, Religious Coalition, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 13 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Jan. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
Jan. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Jan. 22 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
