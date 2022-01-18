MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 3 to 7 p.m., Jan. 19, 20, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 20, Religious Coalition, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 20, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Health & Wellness Summit — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Presentations, panel discussions and real-life testimonies. Topics include basic first aid, mediation, dieting, bariatric surgery, clean living. Lunch included. $12 to $27. Register at ticketmaster.com/event/15005B48873F1C18.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
Jan. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Jan. 25 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Jan. 26 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Jan. 26 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your x2nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
