MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 3 to 7 p.m., Jan. 26, 27, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 27, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 28, 29, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
Health & Wellness Summit — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5, Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Presentations, panel discussions and real-life testimonies. Topics include basic first aid, mediation, dieting, bariatric surgery, clean living. Lunch included. $12 to $27. Register at ticketmaster.com/event/15005B48873F1C18.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 25 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Jan. 26 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Jan. 26 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Jan. 28 — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Feb. 4 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
Feb. 4 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
