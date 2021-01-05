MISCELLANY
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:0901
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8, 22, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 28, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 12, 26, Vigilant Hose Co. banquet hall, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 7 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Jan. 8 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Jan. 8 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Jan. 8 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Jan. 12 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Jan. 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
