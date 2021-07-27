CLASSES/SEMINARS
Pop Pilates — 7-8 p.m. July 27, Aug. 3 and 10, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Layperson Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Learn skills needed to respond and manage an emergency until emergency medical services arrives. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. July 30, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. July 31, at Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Aug. 1, at Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 per person. All ages. Ice cream included. Register at www.goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
MISCELLANY
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 7-11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5-7 p.m. July 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5-7 p.m., Thursdays in July, Pfizer, must be 12+ years old, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— noon to 2 p.m., July 27, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4 to 5:30 p.m. first Sunday of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com for more information.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
July 28 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
July 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
July 30 — 1:30-7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
July 30 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
July 30 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.