CLASSES/SEMINARS
Mindfulness & Insight Practice Group Via Zoom — 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Frederick Meditation Center, Frederick. Suggested donation $5 to $20 per session. https://frederickmeditation.com.
Mindfulness Meditation Group Via Zoom — 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Frederick Meditation Center, Frederick. Designed to help people understand more about the biology and psychology that makes us tick. By donation. 240-446-3030 or www.frederickmeditation.com.
MISCELLANY
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — By appointment only. Call 301-663-1203 and leave a message including your phone number and email address. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
July 28 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
July 29 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown
Aug. 5 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, Frederick. 301-694-3100, 301-807-3274 or https://alz.org.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Brain and Balance Center, Baker Rehab Group, 197 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite B, Frederick. Hosted by Baker Rehab Group. Monthly topics hosted by members, and occasional speakers are scheduled. A therapist will be available to facilitate. Free. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
