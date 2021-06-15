CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. June 17, 23, 26 and 29, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
”Good Grief: Finding Our Way in Difficult Times” Virtual Program — 4 p.m. June 21, hosted by Frederick County Public Libraries. Learn coping skills for different kinds of losses, help with anxiety, healing and taking care of yourself. Presenter is a Hood College instructor and grief counselor with Frederick County Hospice. Free. Register at www.fcpl.org.
Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. June 22 and 29, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, Aug. 3 and 10, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. June 25, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m., June 17, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. June 19, 26, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 2 to 4 p.m., June 19, Jackson Chapel, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m., June 15, 29, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301-600-7900 English, 301-600-7905 Spanish, or visit health.frederickcountymd.gov for a list of vaccination sites and links to register for first dose of vaccine.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 18 — 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick
June 23 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
June 23 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
June 24 — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. Seventh St., Frederick
June 24 — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at https://alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
