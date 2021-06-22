CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. June 23, 26 and 29, July 24, Aug. 28, Nov. 6, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. June 22 and 29, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, Aug. 3 and 10, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. June 25, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays, Pfizer, must be 12+ years old, Railroad Square, S. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. June 26, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m., June 29, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301-600-7900 English, 301-600-7905 Spanish, or visit health.frederickcountymd.gov for a list of vaccination sites and links to register for first dose of vaccine.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 23 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
June 23 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
June 24 — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. Seventh St., Frederick
June 24 — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
June 25 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
June 30 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at https://alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
