CLASSES/SEMINARS
Living Well with Chronic Conditions — begins 1 p.m. July 1, Frederick Health Toll House Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. 6-week program will focus on the challenges common to individuals living with any chronic condition, such as pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, relaxation skills & decision making, and communicating with doctors. Limited to 12, ideal for those aged 45 & over. Pre-registration required. 240-566-4862 or https://tinyurl.com/tupcmk8w.
Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. July 6, 13, 20 and 27, Aug. 3 and 10, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
MISCELLANY
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays in July, Pfizer, must be 12+ years old, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— noon to 2 p.m., June 29, July 13, 27, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301-600-7900 English, 301-600-7905 Spanish, or visit health.frederickcountymd.gov for a list of vaccination sites and links to register for first dose of vaccine.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 30 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
July 1 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
July 7 and 8 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
July 8 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge #371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
July 9 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at https://alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
