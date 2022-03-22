MISCELLANY
Spring Into Wellness Health Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26, Strong Tower Christian Church, 467 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Free admission, give-aways, door prizes. Free tests and vaccines for COVID. Mini talks on grief and mental health, internet safety, physical safety and self-defense. 301-639-8200.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month — Kickoff Event — 12:30 p.m. March 31, Maxwell’s Burgers and Shakes, 57 E. Patrick St., Frederick. To raise awareness about this disease which has no cure and to help people to live well with the disease. Maxwell’s has created a special chocolate raspberry milkshake and will donate a portion of the proceeds in April to Parkinson’s Awareness locally. There are 2 support groups in the county. Visit fifpdsg.org for more information.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m., March 23, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 26, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., March 23, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., March 24, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to noon, March 26, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
March 22 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
March 23 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
March 23 — 1 to 6 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
March 25 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
March 25 — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
March 26 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 18 S. Maple Ave., Brunswick
March 29 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
April 8 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
