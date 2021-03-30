CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. April 6, 10, 22, 26, May 4, 8, 14, 22, 26, June 1, 5, 11, 17, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course trains healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, deliver high-quality chest compressions and appropriate ventilations, and provide early AED use in an emergency situation. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:0901
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., April 2, 16 and 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. April 8, 22, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. April 3, 10, 17 and 24, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 2 to 4 p.m., April 10, Jackson Chapel, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m. April 6, 20, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
March 30 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
April 9 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
April 13 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
April 19 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
