Freedom in the Journey/Training for Families Encountering Substance Abuse — 7 p.m. March 17 and 24, Damascus Road Community Church, 12826 Old National Pike, Frederick. Crossed Bridges of Frederick, a faith-based nonprofit providing support during the opioid and substance abuse crisis, will be offering encouragement and practical tips for ongoing support and wisdom in navigating the situation/relationship. Learn how to lean in with real care without an alienating stigma as a trustworthy friend, co-worker, or family member, how to set boundaries, setting expectations, and more. This is a 2-part seminar led by Crossed Bridges founders Jonathan and Carol Switzer. Pre-registration required at https://subspla.sh/97hztvr.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m. March 8, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 7 p.m., March 9, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., March 9, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., March 10, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to noon, March 12, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 12, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, March 26 and April 23, Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Free clinic coordinated by the Asian American Center of Frederick and Frederick Health Hospital. First, second and boosters available, Pfizer and Moderna. www.aacfmd.org or 301-682-4511.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
March 9 — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
March 10 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge 371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
March 10 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
March 10 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., New Windsor Social Hall, 101 High St., New Windsor
March 15 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
March 18 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
March 18 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. March 16, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Beth Brouilliard, from Fox Therapy, will discuss physical therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease including the LSVT Big and Loud program. Light snack during the meeting. 240-215-0080.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
