MISCELLANY
DAV Service Officer at Fort Detrick — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. third Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins welcome if time allows. Call for appointments and details of what to bring. 301-842-2562.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 Tollhouse Ave., Frederick. Provides ostomy supplies to those uninsured and under-insured, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
BLOOD DRIVES
A message from the Red Cross: Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Right now, eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to give soon. But please postpone your donation for 28 days following travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
March 19 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s RCC, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville
March 20 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
March 21 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick
March 22 — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ladies Auxiliary Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Co., 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick
March 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Keysville Lutheran Church, 7301 Keysville Road, Keymar
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Celebrate Recovery — 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 27015 Ridge Road, Damascus. Free. 240-505-4840.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Evening GriefShare Support Group — 7 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays, St. Ignatius of Loyola, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville. 301-695-8845.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354. www.foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Contact John at 301-703-1194 or www.fifpdsg.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month. Hosted by Baker Rehab Group. Monthly topics, occasional speakers. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
Overeaters Anonymous — 7 p.m. Thursdays Room 302-304, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays Room 108, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Room 103, Frederick. Angie 301-732-7017 or www.oa.org.
