CLASSES/SEMINARS
Walk This Weigh — 6 to 7 p.m., May 12 and 19, Pinecliff Park, 8350 Pinecliff Park Road, Frederick. Cross training workout, covers about two miles. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Gentle Yoga — 6 to 7 p.m., May 12 and 19, Middletown Rec Center, 403 Franklin St., Middletown. Beginners and continuing yoga students will benefit from these challenging yet accessible classes. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Nutrition with Giant: Mood Boosting Foods — 9 a.m. May 12, virtual event hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Learn what foods can lighten your spirit and improve long-term health and wellness. Pre-register. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
Divine Yoga in the Park — 9 a.m. May 13, 20 and 27, and June 3, Pinecliff Park, 8350 Pinecliff Park Road, Frederick. All levels welcome. Ages 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Meridian Style Yoga — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., May 13, 20 and 27, June 3 and 10, Urbana District Park, 3636 Urbana Pike, Frederick. Explore yoga asana through the perspective of the 12+ Meridians that run through the body. 18 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Yoga @ The Nature Center — noon to 1 p.m. May 14, 21 and 28, and June 4, Fountain Rock Nature Park, 8511 Nature Center Place, Walkersville. Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, with conscious breathing techniques. All levels. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. May 14, 22 and 26, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Dance Fitness for Adults — 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. May 15 and 22, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Bring your best dance moves and have fun. $5 per session. 18 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Old School Aerobics — noon to 1 p.m. May 17 and 24, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Low impact movement but high impact on your health. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
New to Medicare Workshop — 9 a.m. May 17, virtual event hosted by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff lead. Free, pre-register. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
Fit to a T — 9 a.m. May 19, virtual event hosted by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Learn about bone health, early detection, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. Presented by Linda Kuserk, Therapy & Balance Center, Pre-register, free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
Mental Health and Caregiving — 1:30 p.m. May 19, hosted by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Explore the impacts of caregiving and ways to turn this experience into one of personal growth. Pre-register. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. May 14, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m., May 20, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. May 15, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m., May 18, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301-600-7900 English, 301-600-7905 Spanish, or visit health.frederickcountymd.gov for a list of vaccination sites and links to register for first dose of vaccine.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
May 14 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
May 17 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
May 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
May 19 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at https://alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursday every other month, Frederick Health Toll House, Care Clinic Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Open to Type 1 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults patients. May 20, July 15, Sept. 16, Nov. 18. RSVP required, interpreters available with advance notice. http://tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-549-2053 or espear@frederick.health.
