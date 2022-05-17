CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
MISCELLANY
Walking for Wellness Day Hike — 9 a.m. May 25, meet at the Appalachian Trail parking lot on U.S. 40 Alternate, Boonsboro. Leisurely pace to the Rocky Run Shelter, 4 miles round-trip. Free. 301-791-4656 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m., May 18, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., May 19, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m., May 20, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, May 21, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 21, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 17 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
May 19 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
May 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
May 25 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
May 25 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
May 27 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
May 28 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Frederick, 413 Burck St., Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. May 18, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Guest speaker is Dr. Laura Brosbe, a movement disorder specialist from Comprehensive Neurology Services. Refreshments during the meeting. Light snack during the meeting. fifpdsg.org/index.html or 240-215-0080.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
