CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
Goat Yoga — 10 to 11 a.m. and/or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28, June 25, July 30. Hosted by GoatToBeZen Yoga, will tap into your playful side as you stretch and flex your way to inner peace — with adorable goats! Followed by a cone of farm-fresh ice cream in your favorite flavor. Ages 10 and up, all experience levels. Pre-registration required. $45 per person, per session. 240-490-8216 or southmountaincreamery.com/visit/events.
MISCELLANY
Walking for Wellness Day Hike — 9 a.m. May 25, meet at the Appalachian Trail parking lot on U.S. 40 Alternate, Boonsboro. Leisurely pace to the Rocky Run Shelter, 4 miles round-trip. Free. 301-791-4656 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m., May 25, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., May 25, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., May 26, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m., May 27, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 28, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 25 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
May 25 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
May 27 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
May 28 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Frederick, 413 Burck St., Frederick
May 31 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick
May 31 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
June 2 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maryland Soccerplex and Adventis Healthcare Fieldhouse, 18031 Central Park Circle, Boyds
June 2 — 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
