CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 3 through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
Orientation to Prevent T2 Program — 5:30 p.m. May 11, live online with the Frederick County Health Department. Open to any adult diagnosed with pre-diabetes or is at-risk for type 2 diabetes. Must pre-register. Free. 301-835-9205 or ablair@frederickcountymd.gov.
MISCELLANY
Walking for Wellness Day Hike — 9 a.m. May 5, meet at the U.S. 40 Alternate, Appalachian Trail parking lot, Boonsboro. Leisurely 4.4 miles round-trip. Free. 301-791-4656 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic — 5 to 8 p.m. May 5, Thurmont Community Park, Thurmont, hosted by Frederick County Health Department. For dogs, cats and ferrets. $10, cash or check only. 301-600-1717.
Spring Forward Into Wellness Health Fair — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7, American Legion, 8 Park Lane, Thurmont. Health screenings and wellness activities. Brought to you by Asian American Center of Frederick, Frederick Health, American Legion, Frederick County Health Department and the Lions Club. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8w77mb. 301-271-4411.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic — 5 to 8 p.m. May 9, Ballenger Creek Park, Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, hosted by Frederick County Health Department. For dogs, cats and ferrets. $10, cash or check only. 301-600-1717.
Senior Resource & Education Fair — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16, Frederick Community College, Cougar Grille & Conference Center, 7932 Opossumtown Pike Frederick. Registration is required. Space is limited. Panel discussion, 40+ senior care professionals will be in attendance. Lunch will be provided, and bingo will be played with prizes. Free for ages 55 and older. 240-575-9665 or soarfrederick.org.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m., May 4, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., May 4, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., May 5, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m., May 6, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, May 7, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 5 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
May 5 and 6 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
May 9 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
May 11 — 12:30 to 6 p.m. Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
May 12 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge #371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
May 13 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
May 13 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
