CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. June 3, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. June 4, Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting for guests 21 and older. Yoga for all ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. June 5, Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for guests 21 and older. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Mindfulness at the Library — 3 p.m. June 6, C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Learn about and practice mindfulness meditation with the Frederick Meditation Center. Meet in the Community Room. Free. Ages 18 and older. 301-600-1630 or frederick.librarycalendar.com/events/2022/06.
MISCELLANY
Free Back to School Vaccination Clinic for Rising 7th-Graders — 8 a.m. to noon, June 8, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Students entering 7th grade in August are required to have TDaP and MCV4 vaccinations, which protect against tetanus, diptheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and meningitis. To schedule appointment, call 301-600-3342.
Walking for Wellness Day Hike — 9 a.m. June 8, meet at the U.S. 40 Alternate Appalachian Trail parking lot, Boonsboro. To Washington Monument State Park, 5.8 miles round-trip. Free. 301-791-4656 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m., June 1, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., June 1, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., June 2, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to noon, June 4, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 4, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 31 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick
May 31 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
June 2 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maryland Soccerplex and Adventis Healthcare Fieldhouse, 18031 Central Park Circle, Boyds
June 2 — 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
June 7 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
June 9 — 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Ruritan Center, 4603 Lander Road B, Jefferson.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.