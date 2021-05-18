CLASSES/SEMINARS
Fit to a T — 9 a.m. May 19, virtual event hosted by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Learn about bone health, early detection, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. Presented by Linda Kuserk, Therapy & Balance Center, Pre-register, free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
Mental Health and Caregiving — 1:30 p.m. May 19, hosted by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Explore the impacts of caregiving and ways to turn this experience into one of personal growth. Pre-register. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
Meridian Style Yoga — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., May 20 and 27, June 3 and 10, Urbana District Park, 3636 Urbana Pike, Frederick. Explore yoga asana through the perspective of the 12+ Meridians that run through the body. 18 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com to register or to learn about other fitness classes.
Yoga @ The Nature Center — noon to 1 p.m. May 21 and 28, and June 4, Fountain Rock Nature Park, 8511 Nature Center Place, Walkersville. Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, with conscious breathing techniques. All levels. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. May 22, 26, June 1, 5, 11, 17, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Dance Fitness for Adults — 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. May 22, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Bring your best dance moves and have fun. $5 per session. 18 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Old School Aerobics — noon to 1 p.m. May 24, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Low impact movement but high impact on your health. 18 and older. $5 per session. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Shinrin-Yoku: A Healing Forest Experience — 9 a.m. May 29 and June 11 at Fountain Rock Park, Walkersville; May 1 at Ballenger Creek Park, Frederick; and May 22 at Utica District Park, Thurmont. Slow-pace walk to take in the atmosphere around you. $7 per session. Ages 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.
Herbal Immune & Respiratory Care Workshop — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30, Fox Haven Farm and Retreat Center, 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson. In this class, you’ll receive a brief anatomy and physiology lesson, then, head to the garden to explore the fresh herbs in their natural environment. $25. Pre-register. https://foxhavenfarm.org.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, by appointment only, no walk-ins. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-1755 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., May 20, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. May 22, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m., May 18, Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301-600-7900 English, 301-600-7905 Spanish, or visit health.frederickcountymd.gov for a list of vaccination sites and links to register for first dose of vaccine.
All clinics listed below are first-dose clinics — walk-ins welcome at all locations, but make an appointment for a quicker visit. Schedule is updated Mondays at http://frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine:
May 18 — 4 to 7 p.m., Wayman AME Church, 9940 Liberty Road, Frederick
May 19 and 20 — 4 to 7 p.m., 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Avenue
May 21 and 22 — 10 a.m. to 1p.m., 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Avenue.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
May 19 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
May 21 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
May 21 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
May 21 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
May 21 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
May 22 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Brunswick, 18 S. Maple Ave., Brunswick
May 22 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
May 25 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
May 28 — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 705 W. Patrick St., Frederick
May 28 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at https://alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Compassionate Friends Support Group — 7 p.m. first and third Wednesday of the month, virtual meetings. Peer support for anyone who has experienced the death of a child of any age from any cause. Grandparents and siblings are also welcome. 301-305-6378 or visit www.tcffrederickmd.com for Google Meet link.
Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. May 20, third Thursday every other month, Frederick Health Toll House, Care Clinic Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Open to Type 1 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults patients. RSVP required; interpreters available with advance notice. http://tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-549-2053 or espear@frederick.health.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
