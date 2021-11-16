CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment is open through Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays — 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Damascus Road Community Church, 12826 Old National Pike, Mount Airy. Seminar for who grieving a loved one’s death. Learn how to deal with your emotions, what to do about traditions and other changes, surviving social events and discover hope for the future. Childcare available upon registration. Free. Register at https://subspla.sh/yzry2v8.
Coping With Life Changes & Grief During the Holidays — 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Spirit Wellness Studio, Chiropractic Family First Building, Suite 1, Lower Level, 603 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy; and 6 p.m. Nov. 18, virtual event, register for the link. Learn coping techniques for times of major change, grief and loss. Sponsored by The Spirit Organization & Holistic Approaches Association. Register at TheSpiritOrganization.com or 833-SPIRIT3.
Caregiving Through the Holidays — 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 22, virtual program with Frederick County Senior Services Division. Learn tips and techniques to help navigate traditions and set realistic expectations. Pre-register. 301-600-6001, caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd.gov/301/caregiver-program.
MISCELLANY
Great American Smokeout — Nov. 18, the day to commit to quitting smoking. For assistance with quitting, contact the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-1755 or visit frederickcountymd.gov/fchd/tobaccofree; or the Md. Tobacco Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW or smokingstopshere.com.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Testing — 8 a.m. to noon daily with a test order from your health care provider only, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick. If you need an order, call 240-316-4970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, in advance of your test.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 17 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Nov. 19 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
Nov. 20 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
Nov. 23 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Nov. 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24, with the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Pre-register. 301-600-6001, caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd.gov/301/caregiver-program.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Codependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
