CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D: Open Enrollment — 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23, free virtual event hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. For seniors, pre-register. Open Enrollment continues through Dec. 7. Virtual seminar. To register, email virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov, 301-600-1234. Medicare Pan D educational resources can be found at www.frederickcountymd.gov/seniorservices.
Overdose Response/Naloxone Training (Virtual) — 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 and 27. Learn about types of opioids, how to recognize, respond and prevent an overdose, how to administer Naloxone/Narcan, resources. jharrison1@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-3274 to register.
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — second and fourth Wednesday of each month through Dec. 23. “Eating Out and Eating Healthier Just Got Easier” Nov. 25; “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” Dec. 9 and “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Pythias A. and Virginia I. Jones African American Community Forum on Memory Loss — 10 a.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, online. 90-minute webinars, different topics and speakers each webinar on Alzheimer’s support services and resources. Register by calling 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900 or online at bit.ly/AAForum110720.
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Nov. 20 and Dec. 8. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course for healthcare professionals. Pre-register. $85 per class. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 or Dec. 15; 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe St., Frederick. $85. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, by appointment only, no walk-ins, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
Flu Vaccination Clinic — 2 to 4 p.m. by appointment only, Nov. 17 and 24, Frederick Community Action Agency Health Center, 100 S. Market St., Frederick. For appointment, call 301-600-1393 or email telehealthfcaa@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 and 26, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 28, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 19 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
Nov. 20 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Nov. 20 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Nov. 24 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Nov. 25 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Brain and Balance Center, Baker Rehab Group, 197 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite B, Frederick. Free. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
