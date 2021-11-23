CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment is open through Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — Dec. 4, 10 and 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Testing — 8 a.m. to noon daily with a test order from your health care provider only, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick. If you need an order, call 240-316-4970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, in advance of your test.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — For ages 12 and older. Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish. Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
— 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 24, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 27, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 23 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Nov. 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Nov. 26 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
Nov. 29 — 1 to 6 p.m., Clarion Inn, 4238 William L. Wilson Freeway, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Nov. 30 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Nov. 30 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick
Nov. 30 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Dec. 2 — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mount St. Mary’s University, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24, with the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Pre-register. 301-600-6001, caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd.gov/301/caregiver-program.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
— 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. 12-step meeting. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information or leave a message.
