CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment through Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 9 through Dec. 14, virtual program by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Caregivers can learn to take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. Pre-register. 301-600-6001, caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd.gov/301/caregiver-program.
Improv for Wellness: For Caregivers and Their Loved Ones — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 9-30, virtual program by the Frederick County Senior Services Division. Deepen connections through mirror games using movement and gesture; explore expression through games of motion and sound; and discover how playing together unleashes spontaneity and intuition. Pre-register. 301-600-6001, caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd.gov/301/caregiver-program.
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Nov. 10, 16, Dec. 4, 10 and 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Coping With Life Changes & Grief During the Holidays — 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at New Spire Arts Theater, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick; 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Superfood, 106 S. Main St., Mount Airy; 10 a.m. Nov. 14, Claggett Center, 3035 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown; 6 p.m. Nov. 17, Spirit Wellness Studio, Chiropractic Family First Building, Suite 1, Lower Level, 603 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy; and 6 p.m. Nov. 18, virtual event, register for the link. Learn coping techniques for times of major change, grief and loss. Sponsored by The Spirit Organization & Holistic Approaches Association. Register at TheSpiritOrganization.com or 833-SPIRIT3.
Open House & Community Forum on the Fentanyl Crisis — 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Ideal Option, an outpatient medication-assisted treatment for addiction, 201 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 104, Frederick. Guest speakers include Mayor O’Connor, Sheriff Jenkins and representatives from community-based organizations; Q&A, refreshments. oliviaeasly@idealoption.net.
Layperson Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Learn skills needed to respond and manage an emergency until emergency medical services arrives. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/CPR.
Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Nov. 14, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. loewvineyards.net/events.
GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays — 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Damascus Road Community Church, 12826 Old National Pike, Mount Airy. Seminar for who grieving a loved one’s death. Learn how to deal with your emotions, what to do about traditions and other changes, surviving social events and discover hope for the future. Childcare available upon registration. Free. Register at subspla.sh/yzry2v8.
Caregiving Through the Holidays — 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 22, virtual program with Frederick County Senior Services Division. Learn tips and techniques to help navigate traditions and set realistic expectations. Pre-register. 301-600-6001, caregiversupport@frederickcountymd.gov or frederickcountymd.gov/301/caregiver-program.
MISCELLANY
Great American Smokeout — Nov. 18, the day to commit to quitting smoking. For assistance with quitting, contact the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-1755 or visit frederickcountymd.gov/fchd/tobaccofree; or the Md. Tobacco Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW or smokingstopshere.com.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Testing — 8 a.m. to noon daily with a test order from your health care provider only, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick. If you need an order, call 240-316-4970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, in advance of your test.
COVID-19 Community Testing Clinics — Open to the public. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov/calendar:
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Hillcrest Golden Mile Community Testing Clinic, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:
— 4 to 7 p.m., Nov. 10, 11, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 12, 13, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 11, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 10 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Nov. 11 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., New Windsor Social Hall, 101 High St., New Windsor
Nov. 12 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Nov. 15 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro.
Nov. 17 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar or email community@newspost.com. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
