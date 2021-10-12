CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. Oct. 27, 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.
MISCELLANY
Flu Vaccinations for Children — 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. For ages 6 months up to 18 years; priority given to kids who are uninsured or who do not have a medical home. Free. Visit marylandvax.org to schedule an appointment.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Hillcrest Golden Mile Community Testing Clinic, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21, 28, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 14, 21, 28, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 19, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:
— 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 13, 14, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 15, 16, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 14, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Offering Booster Shots to Those Who Qualify — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. walk-ins, Meritus’ Robinwood Professional Center, Hagerstown. Those who qualify fit into at least one of these categories: Age 65 or older, works or is in an environment that puts them at high risk for exposure, or ages 18-64 with a high risk for severe COVID-19 due to an immunocompromised system. Individuals requesting the booster should have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine product previously and should have received their second shot at least six months ago. More information and details are available at https://www.meritushealth.com/patients-visitors/covid-19-information.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 13 — 1 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Oct. 14 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Oct. 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Co. Activiy Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Oct. 16 — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown
Oct. 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Adams County Dept. of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, Pa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
