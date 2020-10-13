CLASSES/SEMINARS
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — second and fourth Wednesday of each month through Dec. 23. “Heart Healthy Fats” Oct. 14 “Sugar: Sinfully Sweet” Oct. 28; “Ancient Grains Make a Comeback” Nov. 11; “Eating Out and Eating Healthier Just Got Easier” Nov. 25; “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” Dec. 9 and “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Oct. 17, 23 and 29. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course for healthcare professionals. Pre-register. $85 per class. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Nutrition with Thu: Plant-based Eating — 9 a.m. Oct. 14, Frederick County Senior Services Division. Tips on how to add more plants to your plate. Presented by Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, Giant. Pre-register. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
Virtual Program: Dementia 101 — 2 p.m. Oct. 14. An ILR 55+ program series, provides a basic understanding of dementia, forms of dementia and risk factors, treatments and behaviors. Pre-register at frederick.edu/ILR and watch the film “What They Had” before the course begins, can be streamed free with library card through Kanopy.com or reserved DVD through FCPL. Free. Register at www.fcpl.org.
Fundamentals of Herbalism: Intro to the Immune System — 12:15 to 4 p.m. Oct. 18, Fox Haven Farm & Retreat Center, 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson. Learn how to match plant properties to systems of the human body. $40.240-490-5484 or http://foxhavenfarm.org.
Coping With the Death of a Friend — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Frederick County Senior Services Division. Explore and understand the unique grief that surrounds the death of a friend. Free. Pre-register. www.frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50.
MISCELLANY
Walktober: “Pedestrian Infrastructure, Safety and Health” — Oct. 15. A program of University of Maryland Extension and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Register at https://go.umd.edu/walkinar2.
Flu Vaccinations for Underinsured Children — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Frederick County health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Appointments required, for ages 6 months up to age 18. Free of charge to children 6 months to 17 years of age who do not have health insurance, have health insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations, or who are unable to get the vaccinated by their healthcare provider. FCHD does NOT have available flu vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. Visit www.marylandvax.org for appointments.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 24 and 31, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick, through Oct. 31.
— noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 26, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, or ostomate emergencies, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 14 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Macy’s, FSK Mall, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Space 298, Frederick
Oct. 16 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles 1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Oct. 21 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Oct. 23 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Blue Ridge Mountain Fire Co., 13063 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.
Oct. 24 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, Frederick. 301-694-3100, 301-807-3274 or https://alz.org.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — Drive-in meeting 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 21, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Watch the meeting from your car and will listen live on the car radio. Guest speaker is Macky Stafford, from Acadia Pharma and makers of Nuplazid. She will talk about Parkinson’s psychosis. Contact John or Mary at 301-703-1194 or www.fifpdsg.org.
{strong style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}VIRTUAL Grief Support Group{/strong} — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group Online — noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Dr. Heidi Crayton is the guest speaker. Email Nadine at nadiner@carr.org for more information and Zoom link.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
