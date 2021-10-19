CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. Oct. 27, 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.
Drug Disposal Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the former Trinity School, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick, and Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick. Accepting prescription and OTC, and pet medicines in pill form only, prescription patches, and a collection of used or unused sharps including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors. Residential disposal only. health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or takebackday.dea.org.
Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Oct. 24, and Nov. 14, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. loewvineyards.net/events.
MISCELLANY
National Kidney Foundation Kidney Walk for Maryland and Delaware — virtual event, Oct. 24. To raise awareness of kidney disease. Walk, run, exercise, help a friend with kidney disease. Raise $100 to receive a Walk T-shirt, other prize levels available. Register or donate at kidneywalk.org/MDDE.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Hillcrest Golden Mile Community Testing Clinic, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 29, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 28, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 21, 28, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 19, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Lucas Village, 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 20, 21, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 22, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Offering Booster Shots to Those Who Qualify — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. walk-ins, Meritus’ Robinwood Professional Center, Hagerstown. More information and details are available at meritushealth.com/patients-visitors/covid-19-information.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 22 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Oct. 26 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
