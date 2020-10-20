CLASSES/SEMINARS
Overdose Response/Naloxone Training (Virtual) — 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Learn about types of opioids, how to recognize, respond and prevent an overdose, how to administer Naloxone/Narcan, resources. jharrison1@frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-3274 to register.
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Oct. 23 and 29. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course for healthcare professionals. Pre-register. $85 per class. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — second and fourth Wednesday of each month through Dec. 23. “Sugar: Sinfully Sweet” Oct. 28; “Ancient Grains Make a Comeback” Nov. 11; “Eating Out and Eating Healthier Just Got Easier” Nov. 25; “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” Dec. 9 and “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Medicare Part D: Open Enrollment — 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 2 p.m. Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23, free virtual event hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. For seniors, pre-register. Open Enrollment continues through Dec. 7. To register, email virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov, 301-600-1234. Medicare Pan D educational resources can be found at www.frederickcountymd.gov/seniorservices.
MISCELLANY
Flu Vaccinations for Underinsured Children — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Frederick County health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Appointments required, for ages 6 months up to age 18. Free to children 6 months to 17 years of age who do not have health insurance, have health insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations, or who are unable to get the vaccinated by their healthcare provider. FCHD does NOT have available flu vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. Visit www.marylandvax.org for appointments.
Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Trinity Rec Center, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick, and Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana. Drop off unused and expired prescription or OTC medications, medicated ointments/lotions, pet meds. Personal information kept confidential or remove labels. Hosted by FPD, Frederick County Health Department and NEA. 301-600-2100 or 301-600-1755.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, by appointment only, no walk-ins, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 31, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick, through Oct. 31.
— noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 21 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Oct. 24 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
Oct. 27 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Oct. 28 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
Oct. 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Oct. 30 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co., 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville
Oct. 30 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, Edenton Retirement Community, Frederick. 301-694-3100, 301-807-3274 or https://alz.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month at Brook Hill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Road, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — Drive-in meeting 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 21, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Attendees will watch the meeting from their car and will listen live on their car radio. The guest speaker will be Macky Stafford, from Acadia Pharma and makers of Nuplazid. She will talk about Parkinson’s psychosis. Contact John or Mary at 301-703-1194 or www.fifpdsg.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Brain and Balance Center, Baker Rehab Group, 197 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite B, Frederick. Hosted by Baker Rehab Group. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
{strong style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}VIRTUAL Grief Support Group{/strong} — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group Online — noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Carroll County Public Library. Dr. Heidi Crayton is the speaker, Q&A. For Zoom link, email Nadine at nadiner@carr.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
