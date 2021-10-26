CLASSES/SEMINARS
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 10 a.m. Oct. 27, 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment continues through Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.
Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Nov. 6, 10, 16, Dec. 4, 10 and 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Hillcrest Golden Mile Community Testing Clinic, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:
— 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 27, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 30, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Offering Booster Shots to Those Who Qualify — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. walk-ins, Meritus’ Robinwood Professional Center, Hagerstown. More information and details are available at meritushealth.com/patients-visitors/covid-19-information.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 26 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Nov. 4 and 5 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
