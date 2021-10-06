MISCELLANY
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 5, 19, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:
— 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 6, 7, 8, 9, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 6, Lincoln Apartments, 296 Phebus Ave., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m., Oct. 9, Discovery Community Center, 8740 Stauffer Road, Walkersville
Meritus Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Booster Vaccines for FDA-Approved Groups — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown. Ages 65 and older as well as 2 additional groups. Appointments required, www.meritushealth.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 8 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Oct. 9 — 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michaels Road, Mount Airy
Oct. 13 — 1 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Oct. 14 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Oct. 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Co. Activiy Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.