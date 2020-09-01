CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. classes begin Sept. 1, 12, 16, 25, Oct. 1, 7, 13, 17, 23 and 29, Nov. 4, 10 and 14 at FCC, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Trains healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, deliver high-quality chest compressions and appropriate ventilations, and provide early AED use in an emergency situation. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Virtual Program: Happier, Healthier & Kinder — How to Meditate and Why — 10 a.m. Sept. 8, for adults, an ILR 55+ program. Learn about meditation, gain experience from different techniques. Register at frederick.edu/ILR. Free.
MISCELLANY
Gateway to the Cure Covered Bridge 5k — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Eyler Road Park, 15 Eyler Road, Thurmont. Out-and-back course for all levels of runners and walkers. Proceeds donated to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer fund. Register online at www.thurmontmainstreet.com. 240-626-9980.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Railroad Square, Brunswick
• 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
• NEW HOURS: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick
• noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frederick Health Hospital, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick. No symptoms required.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, or ostomate emergencies, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.Sept. 1 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Sept. 1 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Md. Soccerplex & Adventist Healthcare Fieldhouse, 18031 Central Park Circle, Boyds
Sept. 4 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
Sept. 5 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Sept. 10 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, IjamsvilleSUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
VIRTUAL: Early Stage Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss Support Group — meets the first Tuesday of the month, Frederick. Pre-screening is required. Call 800-272-3900 for pre-screening.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — Drive-in meeting 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Attendees will watch the meeting from their car and will listen live on their car radio. It’s just like a drive-in movie only live, during the day, and with no movie screen. The guest speaker will be Kriste Kidd, from Oasis Senior Advisors. Contact John or Mary at 301-703-1194 or www.fifpdsg.org.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
