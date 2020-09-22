CLASSES/SEMINARS
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — second and fourth Wednesday of each month through Dec. 23. Sept. 23 topic is “Dairy Dilemma: Is It Really Milk?” Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 1, 7, 9, 13, 17, 23 and 29; Nov. 4, 7, 10, 14, 20 and Dec. 8. Instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) one-day course trains healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, deliver high-quality chest compressions and appropriate ventilations, and provide early AED use in an emergency situation. Pre-register. $85 per class. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Prevent T2 Diabetes Prevention Virtual Class Orientation — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29, online. For any adult diagnosed with prediabetes or at risk for type 2 diabetes. To RSVP or determine eligibility, contact Angela Blair at 301-835-9205 or ablair@frederickcountymd.gov.
Heartsaver CPR/AED for the Layperson — begins 9 a.m. Oct. 9 and Dec. 5, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. For those with little or no medical training. Develop skills needed to recognize cardiac arrest and choking, quickly getting emergency help and assisting a person until advanced care arrives to take over. $77. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
MISCELLANY
Let’s Not Be Still Virtual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Walk — Any time, Sept. 26, your route, your schedule. Md. Chapter of Star Legacy Foundation sponsors. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/letsnotbestill-maryland.
Kyle’s Crusaders 6th Annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4, Old National Pike District Park, 12406 Old National Pike, Mount Airy. Suggested donation $25 per person. www.kylescrusaders.com to register or make a donation.
12th Annual Pink Ribbon 5K Virtual Event — Oct. 9, to benefit the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund for direct patient care in Frederick County through Frederick Health Hospital. Run or walk on your own time, your own route. $30. Register or donate at www.pinkribbonfrederick.org.
Komen Maryland More Than Pink Virtual Walk — Oct. 11. Variety of engaging online events while you walk where you are. Register or donate at https://ww5.komen.org.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
• 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Railroad Square, Brunswick
• 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick, through Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.
• noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 17 and 26, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
• noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 22, Oct. 6 and 20, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
• 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 2, 16 and 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
• 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 19, Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick. Will also have voter registration and food distribution
• 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frederick Health Hospital, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick.
Frederick County Goes Purple — through Sept. 30. Decorate with purple light bulbs, wear purple, to support National Recovery Month. www.frederickcountygoespurple.com.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, or ostomate emergencies, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 25 — Bethel United Methodist Church, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
Sept. 26 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
Sept. 30 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maryland Soccerplex & Adventist Healthcare Fieldhouse, 18031 Central Park Circle, Boyds
Sept. 30 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays . Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.