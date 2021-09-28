CLASSES/SEMINARS Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. Oct. 1, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2, at Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Layperson Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Learn skills needed to respond and manage an emergency until emergency medical services arrives. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/CPR.
Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. loewvineyards.net/events.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Oct. 3, at Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 per person. All ages. Ice cream included. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
MISCELLANY
Kyle’s Crusaders 7th Annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, Old National Pike District Park, 12406 Old National Pike, Mount Airy. Fueled by the wish of their late 16-year-old son for a cure and the lack of pediatric cancer research funding on a national level, the family of Kyle Addington is on a mission to conquer childhood cancer through Kyle’s Crusaders. To volunteer, register to walk, make a donation or be a sponsor, visit kylescrusaders.com. Suggested donation of $25 per participant.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 7-11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 -7 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— 4-6 p.m., Oct. 5, 19, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:
— 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 29, Frederick Community College, Building H, Room H202/H203 in the Student Center, Frederick
— 4-6 p.m. Sept. 29, Lucas Village, 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Frederick
— 4- 7 p.m., Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 2, 800 Oak St., Frederick
— 1:30-2:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 1, United Way’s Day of Action at Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick
— 5 -7 p.m. Oct. 1, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, Brunswick Railroad Days, 100 S. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Meritus Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Booster Vaccines for FDA-Approved Groups — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown. Ages 65 and older as well as 2 additional groups. Appointments required, www.meritushealth.com.
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 29 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Sept. 29 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Sept. 30 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Oct. 2 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 9411 Baltimore Road, Frederick
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, National Ostomy Awareness Day, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203, ostomyfasg@gmail.com or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Yogamour Studio. 20-minute Reiki healing session, open to all. First Sundays of the month. Love offering donations accepted. lhwaggy@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
