CLASSES/SEMINARS
Goat Yoga — 6 p.m. Sept. 10, and Oct. 1, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 per person, per class. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Sept. 11, at Dragon Distillery, 1341 Hughes Ford Road, Frederick. $40 per person, includes libation tasting and axe throwing for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Sept. 12 and 26, Oct. 3 and 24, and Nov. 14, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. loewvineyards.net/events.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Sept. 19, at Hidden Hills Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road (Md. 75), Frederick. $40, includes wine tasting for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
Goat Yoga — 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.
MISCELLANY
WMS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Walkersville Middle School, 55 Frederick St., Walkersville. Students may be vaccinated without parents present only with the consigned consent form. Sign up at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/clinic/ private_registration/tEjwR388ygKHcEjXzgki2Jq47ncEJTWp.
Camp Jamie Grief Camp for Children and Adolescents — one-day camp Sept. 25 for ages 6 to 14, Frederick Health Village, Frederick. Talk about their feelings, learn coping skills, expressive and experiential activities. Free, space is limited and pre-registration is required. 240-566-3030 or frederickhealthhospice.org.
HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick
— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick
— noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 7, 21, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 9 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Sept. 10 — 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA of Frederick County, 1000 N. Market St., Frederick
Sept. 13 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
Sept. 14 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Groups — Due to COVID-19, all support groups hosted via phone or video conference instead of in-person. Meeting schedules will be assessed on a month-to-month basis. Details at alz.org or the Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Nov. 18, Frederick Health Toll House, Care Clinic Classroom, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Open to Type 1 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults patients. RSVP required, interpreters available with advance notice. tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-549-2053 or espear@frederick.health.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203, ostomyfasg@gmail.com or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
