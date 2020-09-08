CLASSES/SEMINARS
Healthcare Provider CPR Basic Life Support — 9 a.m. classes begin Sept. 12, 16, 25, Oct. 1, 7, 13, 17, 23 and 29, Nov. 4, 10 and 14 at FCC, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Trains healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, deliver high-quality chest compressions and appropriate ventilations, and provide early AED use in an emergency situation. $85. www.frederick.edu/cpr.
Fresh Conversations Virtual Sessions — second and fourth Wednesday of each month Sept. 9 through Dec. 23. Topics to include “Go With Your Gut Bacteria” Sept. 9; “Dairy Dilemma: Is It Really Milk?” Sept. 23; “ Heart Healthy Fats” Oct. 14 “Sugar: Sinfully Sweet” Oct. 28; “Ancient Grains Make a Comeback” Nov. 11; “Eating Out and Eating Healthier Just Got Easier” Nov. 25; “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” Dec. 9 and “Lower Your Stroke Risk” Dec. 23. Free. Register at https://go.umd.edu/5bZ. Presented by University of Md. Extension, Family and Consumer Services. 301-791-1304.
Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12, Nov. 7, 18 or Dec. 15; 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe St., Frederick. $85. www.frederick.edu/CPR.
MISCELLANY
Free Movement Consultations for People with Parkinson’s Disease — through Sept. 11, Therafit Rehab, 511 Jermor Lane, Suite 102, Westminster. Will include an interview and one or more assessment exercises for balance, gait, flexibility, and the like. Appointment required. 410-871-2494.
Gateway to the Cure Covered Bridge 5k — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13, Eyler Road Park, 15 Eyler Road, Thurmont. Out-and-back course for all levels of runners and walkers. Proceeds donated to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer fund. Register online at www.thurmontmainstreet.com. 240-626-9980.COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. www.frederickcountymd.gov:
— 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24, and Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Railroad Square, Brunswick
— 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick, Sept. 8 to 30, and Oct. 1.
— noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5, 12, 17 and 26, Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick
— noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8, 22, Oct. 6 and 20, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 2, 16 and 30, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont
— 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Frederick Health Hospital, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick. No symptoms required.
Frederick County Goes Purple — through Sept. 30. Decorate with purple light bulbs, wear purple, to support National Recovery Month. Obtain training to bring awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders, and to celebrate those living in recovery. www.frederickcountygoespurple.com.
Phoenix Ostomy Closet — 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Frederick Health Hospital Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Ostomy supplies for the uninsured and underinsured, or ostomate emergencies, sponsored by the Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group. 301-663-1203.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 10 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Sept. 11 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Sept. 14 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
Sept. 15 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Sept. 15 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
Sept. 15 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Sept. 18 — 12:30 to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
VIRTUAL Alzheimer’s Support Group — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month with Edenton Retirement Community, Frederick. 301-694-3100, 301-807-3274 or https://alz.org.
Cancer Support Group — 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday, Monocacy Valley Church, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville. Family members welcome. Details at 301-865-9100 or www.mvcnow.org.
Virtual Grief Support Groups — Visit www.frederickhealthhospice.org for dates, times and to register. Frederick Health Hospice or dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. 12-step fellowship. Ages 18 and older. 240-626-5933 or www.coda.org.
Daytime Grief Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. dwatterson@fmh.org; 240-566-3030.
Diabetes Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Nov. 20, FMH Crestwood Conference Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Learn more about managing diabetes from Monocacy Health Partners Endocrine and Thyroid Specialists. Interpreters are available by advance request; call 240-566-4370. RSVP required. http://tinyurl.com/y3acvnbn or 240-566-3671.
Evening Grief Support Group — 5 to 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Monday of the month, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. Ongoing support for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one. 240-566-3030.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick. No dues or fees. Contact Angela, 301-758-3614, or Moya, 641-680-3354 for update on meeting status. www.foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — Drive-in meeting 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Attendees will watch the meeting from their car and will listen live on their car radio. It’s just like a drive-in movie only live, during the day, and with no movie screen. The guest speaker will be Kriste Kidd, from Oasis Senior Advisors. Contact John or Mary at 301-703-1194 or www.fifpdsg.org.
Frederick County Spinal Cord Injury Support Group — Noon to 1 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Brain and Balance Center, Baker Rehab Group, 197 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite B, Frederick. Hosted by Baker Rehab Group. Monthly topics hosted by members, and occasional speakers are scheduled. A therapist will be available to facilitate. Free. RSVP to 301-662-1997 or www.bakerrehabgroup.com/brain-balance-center.
VIRTUAL Grief Support Group — 5 p.m. Mondays, 2 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom; Frederick Health Hospice. Pre-register at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Surviving Our Ultimate Loss Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Suite A, Frederick. For mothers grieving children who have died from overdose or complications from substance abuse. Call 240-566-3030 to register.
