To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, April 1 through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Offering a wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Sol Yoga Class — 6 p.m. April 3 and 17, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Free yoga class offered by Sol Yoga. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes. 18 and older. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 10 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
April 13 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Platoon Veteran Services Center, 1750 Monocacy Blvd., Frederick
April 13 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. April 23 (date change due to Easter) at the Toll House Building Conference Room, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. 301-663-1203 or ostomyfasg@gmail.com.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
