CLASSES/SEMINARS
Zumba Saturdays at the Library — 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through April 1, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Free, ages 18 and older.
Sol Yoga — 6 p.m. March 6 and 20, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Wear comfortable clothes. Ages 18 and older. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. March 11, April 15, May 24 and June 30 at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Feb. 28 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
March 3 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
March 9 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church — Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
March 9 — 1 to 6 p.m., New Windsor Social Hall, 101 High St., New Windsor
March 9 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. March 12 at the Toll House Building Conference Room, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Call 301-663-1203 or email ostomyfasg@gmail.com for more information.
LEAF (Lyme Education Awareness Foundation) Lyme Disease Support Group — noon to 2 p.m. March 18, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick. The Leaf Lyme Support group and The Leaf Program, Inc. with sponsorship from Project Lyme, present the movie “The Quiet Epidemic” in place of the usual support group meeting. Authors Dr. Nancy Fox and Fred Diamond will be on hand. Free. 240-446-2883 or leafoffrederick@gmail.com.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.