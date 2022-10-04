CLASSES/SEMINARS
Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — Oct. 8, Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for guests 21 and older. All ages. Visit website for times. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Oct. 8 Springfield Manor, Winery, Distillery, Brewery, 11836 Auburn Road, Thurmont. $40 person, alcohol tasting for guests 21 and older. Yoga for all ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Oct. 9, Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 person. All ages, ice cream included. goatforthesoul.com.
Hormones and Brain Health 50+ — 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown. Lindsey from the Maryland Center for Brain Health takes you on a deep dive into the relationship between hormones and our brains. Free. frederick.librarcalendar.com.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 19, 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, Oct. 15, Nov. 10, Dec. 10, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
Western Md. Walk to Defeat ALS — 9 a.m. check-in; walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8, Baker Park, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Raise funds to fight ALS. Walk distance is 1 mile. Register your team at http://web.alsa.org/WesternMarylandALS.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829).
— 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 and 14 at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 7 and 11 at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 8 — 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michaels Road, Mount Airy
Oct. 10 — 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
Oct. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Oct. 13 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge #371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Oct. 13 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, St. Peter the Apostle Church Parish House, Libertytown. 301-631-8159.
