CLASSES/SEMINARS
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Concussions & Brain Health — 6 p.m. April 25, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville. Learn about concussions, the myths that surround them, current vs. outdated treatments, and new research that shows effects of head trauma on cognitive ability, even long after an event occurs. Presented by Lindsey McCormick, Maryland Center for Brain Health. Free. 301-600-8350.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. April 26, May 5, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. One session designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Beginner’s Tai Chi — 6:30 p.m. Mondays, May 1-June 5, The Common Market Co-op, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Six sessions. Learn the four basic movements. $60 for members, $120 for non-members. commonmarket.coop/classes-events.
Sol Yoga Class — 6 p.m. May 1, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Wear comfortable clothes. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 10:30 a.m. May 3, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, this program examines the latest research related to brain health and dementia prevention/reduction of risk. Handouts that have the “10 Ways to Love Your Brain” and a workbook that participants can take with them to track their progress. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
MISCELLANY
Kuri Yasuno, Author of “Autism with a Side of Sushi” — 3:30 p.m. April 29, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Yasuno shares her experiences learning to navigate parenthood with a child on the autism spectrum. Her book outlines their successes and failures with wit and flair. Kuri’s son told her that if that if this book would make people nicer to people on the spectrum, she should write it, so she did! 301-600-7004.
North Frederick County Health Fair — 8 a.m. to noon May 6, American Legion Post 168, 8 Park Lane, Thurmont. Blood pressure and cholesterol checks, Alzheimer’s prevention and management, COVID-19 tests/vaccine and more at not cost. Learn early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s how to stop vaping/smoking, and the perils of sports gambling and lottery machines. 301-694-3355.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 25 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
April 28 — noon to 5 p.m., Natelli Family YMCA, 3481 Campus Drive, Ijamsville
April 28 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
April 29 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Frederick, 413 Burck St., Frederick
May 3 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont
May 4 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
May 5 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays,via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — There will be no meeting in May due to Mothers’ Day. Call 301-663-1203 or email ostomyfasg@gmail.com for more information.
