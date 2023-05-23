To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. May 24, June 30, at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
Senior Fitness Class — 10:30 a.m. May 25, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. This low-impact exercise class will show you exercises to work on your core and help with your strength, balance and posture. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans — 1 p.m. May 25, online and hosted by Senior Services Division, Frederick. Learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. May 31, June 3, June 9, June 14, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 23 — 1 to 6 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 8707 Indian Springs Road, Frederick
May 24 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
May 24 — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
May 25 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola, Building B, 4103, Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
May 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville
May 26 — noon to 4:30 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
May 26 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
May 30 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Dept., 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
May 30 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
